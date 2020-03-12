Delta Air extends suspension of US-China flights through May 31

Delta Air Lines Inc said on Wednesday it was extending the suspension of all flights between the United States and China from April 30 to May 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It also extended the suspension for some destinations outside China to the same date and said it will reduce its planned capacity by 15per cent.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)