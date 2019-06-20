Delta Air facing technical issue with flight bookings, check-ins

Business

Delta Air facing technical issue with flight bookings, check-ins

Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday said it was addressing a technical problem that has affected travelers' ability to book, check-in and board planes, resulting in delays.

Delta airlines logo is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in
Delta airlines logo is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Bookmark

REUTERS: Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday said it was addressing a technical problem that has affected travelers' ability to book, check-in and board planes, resulting in delays.

"Delta is working quickly to address a technical issue impacting some of our applications ... We apologize to customers for any inconvenience," the U.S. airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Edititng by Bill Rigby)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark