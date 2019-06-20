Delta Air facing technical issue with flight bookings, check-ins

Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday said it was addressing a technical problem that has affected travelers' ability to book, check-in and board planes, resulting in delays.

"Delta is working quickly to address a technical issue impacting some of our applications ... We apologize to customers for any inconvenience," the U.S. airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Edititng by Bill Rigby)