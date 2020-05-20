Delta Air Lines adding flights in June, July: CEO

Delta Air Lines Inc is likely to increase capacity this summer by adding more flights in June and July, its chief executive officer told Fox Business Network in an interview on Wednesday.

CEO Edward Bastian, in an interview, said the airline's 60per cent load cap is helping with social distancing policies, adding that he expects the travel sector to recover in the next 12 to 18 months, although international travel may not restart more fully until 2021.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, editing by Louise Heavens)