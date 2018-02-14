Delta Air Lines interested in Boeing '797' jet: Bloomberg

Delta Air Lines wants to be one of the first customers for an anticipated Boeing Co mid-market jet, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, in an early indication that the carrier is not harboring ill-will over a recent trade row with the planemaker.

Citing a posting on Delta's internal website, Bloomberg reported that Delta's Chief Executive Ed Bastian plans to "participate in Boeing's middle-of-the-market campaign."

