Delta asks 3,000 flight attendants to take unpaid leave: CNBC

Delta Air Lines Inc would need at least 3,000 of its roughly 20,000 flight attendants to take unpaid leave of four to 12 months, or consider other options, to avoid involuntary furloughs due to weak air travel, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/07/delta-urges-3000-flight-attendants-to-take-unpaid-leave-shorter-schedules-to-avoid-furloughs.html?__source=twitterper cent7Cmain on Friday.

Delta Airlines planes are loaded and unloaded at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake
FILE PHOTO: Delta Airlines planes are loaded and unloaded as travel has cutback amid concerns of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Delta Air was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

