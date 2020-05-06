Delta caps aircraft seating capacity to ensure safety amid COVID-19

Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday it was putting a limit to seating capacity in its airplanes, as the U.S. carrier looks to provide a safe flying experience to customers amid the coronavirus crisis.

The airline aims to keep a plane's seating capacity at 50per cent in the first class and 60per cent for other ticket categories through June 30, while blocking the sale of select aisle and window seats, the company said in a statement.

Since mid-April, Delta has blocked the sale of middle seats on all its flights.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)