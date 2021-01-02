Delta CEO expects positive cash flow by spring - memo
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo on Friday that he continues to expect that the company will achieve positive cash flow by the spring.
"As difficult as 2020 was, in many ways I expect the next 12 months to be even more challenging," he added.
