Delta CEO expects positive cash flow by spring - memo

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo on Friday that he continues to expect that the company will achieve positive cash flow by the spring.

"As difficult as 2020 was, in many ways I expect the next 12 months to be even more challenging," he added.

