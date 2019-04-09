Delta CEO says confident Boeing will solve 737 MAX issues

Delta Air Lines Inc Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said on Tuesday he was confident U.S. planemaker Boeing Co will solve issues related to its 737 MAX in the wake of two deadly crashes involving that airplane type.

Bastian, speaking at an aviation conference in Atlanta, also said Delta was "very interested" in Boeing's proposed new mid-market airplane, though he said the world's largest planemaker has put its focus into dealing with the crisis surrounding the MAX first.

