Delta CEO says gov't aid ensures no industry lay-offs through September 30

Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said payroll assistance funds from the government under a massive stimulus package approved on Friday ensure there will not be any involuntary furloughs or pay cuts in the U.S. airline industry through Sept. 30.

CHICAGO: Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said payroll assistance funds from the government under a massive stimulus package approved on Friday ensure there will not be any involuntary furloughs or pay cuts in the U.S. airline industry through Sept. 30.

Still, the government relief package "is not a cure for the unprecedented challenges we face," Bastian said in a memo to employees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)