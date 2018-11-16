Delta confirms new A330neo order, defers delivery of 10 A350s

U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines said on Friday it has deferred delivery of 10 Airbus A350 jets as it orders 10 of the cheaper A330neo long-haul models, confirming a Reuters report.

In a statement, Delta said the 10 previously on order A350 aircraft have been deferred to 2025-26 with certain flexibility rights including the right to convert these orders to A330-900s.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Susan Thomas)