Delta in talks to delay 40 Airbus jet deliveries - Bloomberg News

Delta Air Lines Inc is in talks with Airbus SE to delay at least 40 aircraft deliveries scheduled for this year, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Delta Air Lines Inc is in talks with Airbus SE to delay at least 40 aircraft deliveries scheduled for this year, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Delta also plans to raise US$750 million from a sale-leaseback deal for nine of the remaining Airbus jetliners scheduled to be handed over, according to the report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Delta declined to comment on "industry rumor or speculation".

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)