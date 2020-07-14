Delta may avoid furloughs thanks to demand for early exit deal

Delta Air Lines may be able to avoid involuntary furloughs in the fall after receiving interest from more than 15,000 employees for early exit deals, one person with knowledge of the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked in Birmingham
The person said Delta was also looking at extending reduced work hours for employees past September in an effort to save costs as the coronavirus pandemic continues to whip the airline industry.

Delta declined to comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

