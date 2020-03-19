Delta parking 600 jets, cutting more executive pay and flights as revenue tanks

Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it was parking more than 600 jets - at least half of its fleet - cutting more flights and implementing a round of paycuts for officers, managers, and directors while members of the board forgo compensation.

The airline said revenue is expected to decline by US$2 billion in March from a year earlier, as demand drops amid the spreading coronavirus.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Franklin Paul)