Delta pilot union says 1,806 pilots taking early retirement

The union representing Delta Air Lines pilots said on Friday that 1,806 had agreed to early retirement programs, spurring talks with management to avoid furloughs as the airline continues to weather a downturn in demand due to the pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked in Birmingham
FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

Delta had sent warnings of potential furloughs to 2,258 pilots, the union said.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

