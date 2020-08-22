Delta pilot union says 1,806 pilots taking early retirement

The union representing Delta Air Lines pilots said on Friday that 1,806 had agreed to early retirement programs, spurring talks with management to avoid furloughs as the airline continues to weather a downturn in demand due to the pandemic.

Delta had sent warnings of potential furloughs to 2,258 pilots, the union said.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)