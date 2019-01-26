Delta postpones Airbus A220 launch due to US government shutdown

Delta Air Lines said on Friday it had decided to postpone the debut of its Airbus A220 due to delays in the Federal Aviation Administration certification process, which has stalled during the partial U.S. government shutdown.

Delta had been planning to launch the new aircraft in January, but said it will now use other aircraft on the routes it had arranged to service with the A220.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)