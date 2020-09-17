Delta secures US$9 billion in financing against loyalty program

Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it is raising US$9 billion through new bonds and loans backed by its SkyMiles loyalty program, as the carrier attempts to strengthen its cash position to weather the travel downturn due to the pandemic.

The airline had said earlier this week that it is pledging its loyalty program to raise US$6.5 billion as it burns through US$27 million a day.

