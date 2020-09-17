Delta secures US$9 billion in financing against loyalty program

Delta secures US$9 billion in financing against loyalty program

Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it is raising US$9 billion through new bonds and loans backed by its SkyMiles loyalty program, as the carrier attempts to strengthen its cash position to weather the travel downturn due to the pandemic.


A Delta Air Lines pre-flight cleaning crew member uses an electrostatic disinfection device to clean an aircraft at JFK International Airport in New York, U.S., August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The airline had said earlier this week that it is pledging its loyalty program to raise US$6.5 billion as it burns through US$27 million a day.





