Delta to block middle seats through Jan 6 but allow more people on flights

CHICAGO: Delta Air Lines Inc said on Tuesday (Aug 21) it has partnered with CVS Health Corp to use its rapid-response nasal-swab test to detect the novel coronavirus among its flight crew.

The airline said the CVS Health Return Ready tests, used for workplaces and college campuses, are being overseen by a CVS clinician at Delta hub crew lounges and take less than 15 minutes to diagnose.

Delta also has an ongoing partnership that started up in June with the Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics Inc to test employees for active COVID-19 and antibodies.