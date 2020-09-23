Delta to delay pilot furlough decision until November 1, union says

Delta Air Lines has agreed to delay a decision on pilot furloughs until Nov. 1, 2020, the union representing its pilots said on Tuesday.

"This move will provide time as we continue to lobby for a clean extension of the CARES Act and the Payroll Support Program and resume our negotiations with Delta," said the union, which is trying to prevent some 1,900 potential furloughs at the airline when a federal aid package expires on Oct. 1.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)