Delta to resume flights between US and China

Delta Air Lines Inc said on Monday it would resume flights between Seattle and Shanghai-Pudong on June 25, the first U.S. airline to re-connect the United States and China after flights were suspended in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked in Birmingham
FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

The flights will operate twice a week in June and from July, once a week from Seattle and Detroit, Delta said. (https://bit.ly/2YqmLCR)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

