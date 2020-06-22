Delta to resume flights between US and China

Delta Air Lines Inc said on Monday it would resume flights between Seattle and Shanghai-Pudong on June 25, the first U.S. airline to re-connect the United States and China after flights were suspended in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flights will operate twice a week in June and from July, once a week from Seattle and Detroit, Delta said. (https://bit.ly/2YqmLCR)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)