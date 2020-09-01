US airlines drop change fees amid COVID-19 downturn

CHICAGO: Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said on Monday (Aug 31) that they are permanently dropping domestic change fees, mirroring an announcement by rival United Airlines on Sunday in a push to woo back travelers.

US airlines are burning through millions of dollars daily as the coronavirus pandemic hits passenger air travel, which is hovering around 30 per cent of what it was a year ago, forcing more customer-friendly policies to encourage people to start traveling again.

Atlanta-based Delta said the elimination of change fees is effective immediately and includes tickets purchased for travel within the United States, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands.

American's change also covers flights to Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

"In a world that's constantly changing, American is resolute to our purpose of caring for customers at all points of their travel journey," American's Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja said.

"By eliminating change fees, giving customers an opportunity to get where they want to go faster with free same-day standby on earlier flights and providing access to upgrades and seats for all fare types, we're giving customers the freedom to make their own choices when traveling with American."

United Airlines said it would permit unlimited changes with no fee for new tickets issued through Dec 31, 2020.

Delta said dropping change fees was an additional step to meet customer concerns after previously announcing it would block off middle seats through January 2021 because of consumer health worries.



"We want our customers to book and travel with peace of mind, knowing that we'll continue evaluating our policies to maintain the high standard of flexibility they expect," Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said.

The new policies do not cover any of the three airlines' basic economy tickets.

Low-cost rival Southwest Airlines has never charged a change fee for its tickets.

Delta, United and American were already waiving change fees through the end of the year to give travelers more flexibility in an uncertain environment.



The fees represented around 2 per cent to 3 per cent of their total revenues in 2019, though analysts said the overall financial impact going forward will be limited as focus remains on generating bookings.

Delta collected US$830 million in ticket cancellation and change fees last year, American US$819 million and United US$625 million, according to the US Department of Transportation.

