Demand for Aramco's bonds swells to over US$85 billion: source

Business

Demand for Aramco's bonds swells to over US$85 billion: source

Saudi Aramco has attracted orders in excess of US$85 billion for its planned debut international bond, a source familiar with the matter said.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the Gulf Intelligence Saudi Arabia Energy Forum
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the Gulf Intelligence Saudi Arabia Energy Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer.

Bookmark

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco has attracted orders in excess of US$85 billion for its planned debut international bond, a source familiar with the matter said.

Aramco was expected to raise around US$10 billion from the deal, which is split into six tranches with maturities ranging from three to 30 years. The bonds will be priced later on Tuesday.

Before the six-part deal was marketed on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said initial indications of interest for the paper were over US$30 billion.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark