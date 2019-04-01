Denmark's DSV to buy logistics company Panalpina in US$4.6 billion deal

ZURICH: Denmark's DSV A/S will buy Panalpina in a deal valued at 4.6 billion Swiss francs (US$4.62 billion), the Swiss freight forwarder said on Monday (Apr 1), ending a fight between its top shareholder and activist investors over the company's future.

The Ernst Goehner Foundation, which owns 46 per cent of Panalpina, had previously resisted pressure from 12.3 perc ent shareholder Cevian Capital as well as 9.9 per cent shareholder Artisan Partners to sell the company to DSV.

