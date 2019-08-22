Denmark's Novo Nordisk files lawsuit against Mylan over patent
Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it has filed litigation in a Delaware district court against Mylan aimed at blocking its attempt to market a generic version of the Danish insulin maker's drug Victoza.
"We can confirm that Novo Nordisk has filed a lawsuit against Mylan for patent infringement of Victoza," the company said in an e-mail.
The news was first reported by Bloomberg.
