Denmark's Novo Nordisk files lawsuit against Mylan over patent

COPENHAGEN: Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it has filed litigation in a Delaware district court against Mylan aimed at blocking its attempt to market a generic version of the Danish insulin maker's drug Victoza.

"We can confirm that Novo Nordisk has filed a lawsuit against Mylan for patent infringement of Victoza," the company said in an e-mail.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; editing by Jason Neely)