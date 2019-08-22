Denmark's Novo Nordisk files lawsuit against Mylan over patent

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is pictured on the facade of a production plant in Chartres, north-central France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Guillaume Souvant/Pool/File Photo

COPENHAGEN: Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it has filed litigation in a Delaware district court against Mylan aimed at blocking its attempt to market a generic version of the Danish insulin maker's drug Victoza.

"We can confirm that Novo Nordisk has filed a lawsuit against Mylan for patent infringement of Victoza," the company said in an e-mail.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

