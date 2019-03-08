Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank have no mandate for merger talks: sources

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank managers have no official mandate for merger talks, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The reaction of the two people, speaking on condition of anonymity, came after Focus magazine reported that the chief executives of the two lenders had resumed talks over a potential merger and had a mandate from their supervisory and management boards to do so.

