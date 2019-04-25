Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank merger talks are expected to fail: source

FILE PHOTO: Outside view of the Deutsche Bank and the Commerzbank headquarters in Frankfurt
FILE PHOTO: Outside view of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT: Merger talks between Germany's top two lenders, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, are expected to end in failure, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

No final decision has been taken, the person added.

The banks declined to comment.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa, Frank Siebelt, Hans Seidenstuecker, Andreas Framke, Arno Schuetze and Tom Sims; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Tassilo Hummel)

Source: Reuters

