Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank merger talks are expected to fail: source

Merger talks between Germany's top two lenders, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, are expected to end in failure, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

FRANKFURT: Merger talks between Germany's top two lenders, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, are expected to end in failure, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

No final decision has been taken, the person added.

Advertisement

The banks declined to comment.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa, Frank Siebelt, Hans Seidenstuecker, Andreas Framke, Arno Schuetze and Tom Sims; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Tassilo Hummel)