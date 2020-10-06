Deutsche Bank CEO doesn't want to be junior partner in M&A: Bloomberg TV

Deutsche Bank's chief executive Christian Sewing doesn't want the German lender to play second fiddle in any potential tie-up with other lenders, he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, gestures during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

"Consolidation needs to happen in Europe," Sewing was quoted as saying. "It's important that we're not a junior partner.”

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Source: Reuters

