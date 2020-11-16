Deutsche Bank CEO says focusing on restructuring in 2021, not mergers

Business

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Monday that the German lender will focus on the bank's restructuring over the next year rather than on mergers.

FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, speaks during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The European banking sector is too fragmented but cross-border mergers will not be attractive until the banking union is completed, he said at a banking conference.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Patricia Uhlig and Hans Seidenstuecker; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Source: Reuters

