Deutsche Bank expects German economy to contract 4-5% in 2020

LONDON: Deutsche Bank slashed its forecast for Germany's economy on the coronavirus fallout, saying it now expected the euro zone's largest economy to contract between 4-5 per cent in 2020 while industrial production could shrink by 10 per cent.

"Within days lockdown measures and (temporary) factory closures have reached a level that suggests a far bigger H1 contraction than previously thought," Deutsche's chief economist Stefan Schneider said, adding he had previously expected German economic growth to decline between 1-2 per cent this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This new estimate was "notwithstanding a recovery in H2, as – in contrast to 2009 – the service sector will be hard hit, too," he added in a note sent out on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank also updated its forecasts for other major economies. It predicts the United States economy will contract by 0.8 per cent this year while Japan will suffer a 1.7 per cent decline. Deutsche's forecast for world economic growth was now at 2.0 per cent.

