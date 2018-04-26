Deutsche Bank fired 300 US-based investment bankers on Wednesday: source

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank fired 300 U.S.-based investment bankers on Wednesday as part of a broader overhaul of the global unit, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The bank will lay off another 100 U.S. bankers by the end of the week, said the person, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Financial Times was the first to report the development.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Douglas Busvine)