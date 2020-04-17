Deutsche Bank investor files motion to oust chair at shareholder meeting

Business

Deutsche Bank investor files motion to oust chair at shareholder meeting

Deutsche Bank investor Riebeck-Brauerei on Friday filed a motion seeking a vote to oust the lender's chairman Paul Achleitner at this year's annual general meeting, according to a document by the activist shareholder's lawyer.

Chairman of the board Paul Achleitner attends the annual shareholder meeting of Deutsche Bank in Fr
FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the board Paul Achleitner delivers his speech during the annual shareholder meeting of Germany’s largest business bank, Deutsche Bank, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Bookmark

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank investor Riebeck-Brauerei on Friday filed a motion seeking a vote to oust the lender's chairman Paul Achleitner at this year's annual general meeting, according to a document by the activist shareholder's lawyer.

The filing, by lawyer Jan Bayer, criticized the payment of billions of euros in bonuses despite record losses, millions in severance packages for former board members, and a failure to rein in money laundering issues.

Deutsche Bank, which holds its shareholder meeting on May 20, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark