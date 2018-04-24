Deutsche Bank may announce investment bank revamp on Thursday: report

Deutsche Bank AG may announce changes in the strategy of its investment banking unit on Thursday along with quarterly earnings, a German newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The head quarters of Germany&apos;s largest business bank, Deutsche Bank, is photographed in Frankf
The head quarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank, is photographed in Frankfurt, Germany, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The bank is considering cuts in the investment banking unit, but no decision is final, Handelsblatt newspaper reported.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims)

Source: Reuters

