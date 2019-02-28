Deutsche Bank merger with Commerzbank doesn't make sense: advisor

Business

Deutsche Bank merger with Commerzbank doesn't make sense: advisor

A merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank does not make economic sense, an advisor to Germany's Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of the German share pric
FILE PHOTO: Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Bookmark

BERLIN: A merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank does not make economic sense, an advisor to Germany's Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Joerg Rocholl, the deputy chairman of a council of outside experts who advise the finance ministry, said Deutsche Bank should be given time to continue to improve profitability.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Thomas Seythal)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark