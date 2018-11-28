Deutsche Bank mulls shake-up of high-level executives: WSJ

Deutsche Bank AG is planning a high-level shake up that could result in the departure of top executives central to its relationships with key regulators in the United States and Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Possible departures could include bank's chief regulatory officer Sylvie Matherat and CEO of the bank's Americas region Tom Patrick, the report said, citing sources.

According to the Journal, Matherat, who is also a board member, expressed unhappiness with what she described to some associates as constraints on improving financial-crime controls and mending Deutsche Bank's relationships with regulators.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)