Deutsche Bank nominates US banker John Thain to supervisory board

The veteran U.S. banker John Thain is being nominated to the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank , Germany's largest lender said on Wednesday.

FRANKFURT: The veteran U.S. banker John Thain is being nominated to the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank , Germany's largest lender said on Wednesday.

The nomination appeared in an invitation to this year's annual general meeting and comes amid questions over the future leadership of the loss-making bank.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Edward Taylor)