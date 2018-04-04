Deutsche Bank nominates US banker John Thain to supervisory board

The veteran U.S. banker John Thain is being nominated to the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank , Germany's largest lender said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are photographed early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The nomination appeared in an invitation to this year's annual general meeting and comes amid questions over the future leadership of the loss-making bank.

