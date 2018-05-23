Deutsche Bank plans to exit from equities markets: Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank is planning to withdraw from a number of equities markets across the globe, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank is planning to withdraw from a number of equities markets across the globe, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The report, citing unidentified people, said that Deutsche will sharply scale back its presence in the United States, and has started cutting activities in Central Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)