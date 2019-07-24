Deutsche Bank posts second quarter loss of US$3.51 billion on restructuring costs

Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that it posted a loss of 3.15 billion euros (US$3.51 billion) in the second quarter as a result of costs for a major restructuring.

Earlier this month, Deutsche Bank had flagged it would lose around 2.8 billion euros in the quarter when it announced that the lender's restructuring plan will see 18,000 jobs go and cost 7.4 billion euros.

The second-quarter loss compared with a profit of 401 million euros a year earlier.

The bank had already taken significant steps to implement its strategy, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said.

"A substantial part of our restructuring costs is already digested in the second quarter," he added.

Revenue at Deutsche's cash-cow bond-trading division dropped 4per cent in the quarter, while equities sales and trading revenue dived 32per cent, underscoring continued weakness at the German lender's investment bank.

