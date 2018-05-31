Deutsche Bank's US operations deemed 'troubled' by Fed a year ago: WSJ

The Federal Reserve last year designated Deutsche Bank AG's U.S. operations to be in "troubled condition", The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Fed's assessment has not been previously been made public, it said, sending shares in the German lender around 5 percent lower on Thursday.

The "troubled condition" status is one of the lowest designations employed by the Fed, The WSJ said.

Deutsche Bank had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Additional reporting by Kathrin Jones; Editing by Maria Sheahan)