Deutsche Bank says 2017 bonus pool to be above 2 billion euros

Deutsche Bank on Sunday said its 2017 bonus pool would be above 2 billion euros (US$2.46 billion).

FILE PHOTO: Flags with the logo of Deutsche Bank are seen at the headquarters ahead of the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt, Germany May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank on Sunday said its 2017 bonus pool would be above 2 billion euros (US$2.46 billion).

"Variable compensation for the whole bank will be somewhat over 2 billion euros," Deutsche board member Karl von Rohr told newswire Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche confirmed the information.

