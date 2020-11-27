Deutsche Bank sees trade finance at pre-COVID levels by mid-2021

Deutsche Bank forecasts trade financing will rebound to pre-COVID levels by the middle of next year, an executive said on Friday.

"Since the news that a COVID-19 vaccine might be broadly available in the New Year, our global trade finance outlook has improved," said Daniel Schmand, Deutsche Bank's Head of Trade Finance and Lending.

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)