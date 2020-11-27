Deutsche Bank sees trade finance at pre-COVID levels by mid-2021

Deutsche Bank forecasts trade financing will rebound to pre-COVID levels by the middle of next year, an executive said on Friday.

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank forecasts trade financing will rebound to pre-COVID levels by the middle of next year, an executive said on Friday.

"Since the news that a COVID-19 vaccine might be broadly available in the New Year, our global trade finance outlook has improved," said Daniel Schmand, Deutsche Bank's Head of Trade Finance and Lending.

