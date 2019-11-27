Deutsche Bank sells US$50 billion in assets to Goldman Sachs amid overhaul: source

Deutsche Bank has sold US$50 billion (45 billion euros) in unwanted assets to Goldman Sachs as part of its restructuring, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg report.

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank has sold US$50 billion (45 billion euros) in unwanted assets to Goldman Sachs as part of its restructuring, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg report.

The assets, related to emerging market debt, were part of Deutsche's unit to wind down unwanted securities, the person said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Goldman Sachs could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by John O'Donnell and Thomas Seythal)