Deutsche Bank shares hit record low ahead of AGM

Shares in Deutsche Bank set a new low on Monday, just days before investors gather for their annual general meeting.

FRANKFURT: Shares in Deutsche Bank set a new low on Monday, just days before investors gather for their annual general meeting.

The price dipped to 6.673 euros (US$7.45) midday in Frankfurt, down 2.4per cent from Friday. The previous low of 6.678 was set on Dec. 27.

Advertisement

Shares are down 36per cent since investors met for last year's annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa)