Deutsche Bank says does not see good risk reward in shorting dollar anymore

LONDON: Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday (Nov 4) it had changed its view on the US dollar given an extremely uncertain US election outcome and no longer sees a "compelling narrative" for dollar weakness.

Deutsche cited three reasons for its change of view: an easing in expectations for hefty fiscal stimulus, the risk of a protracted contested election result, and a chance that the election uncertainty leads to a politicisation of COVID-19 containment measures.

"All in, we do not see good risk reward in shorting the dollar anymore, especially against EM FX," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note, referring to emerging market currencies.

The dollar rose as much as 1.2 per cent overnight to hit more than one-month highs versus its rivals as early US presidential election results indicated a tight race.

