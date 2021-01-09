Deutsche Bank to agree to pay US$100 million over bribery charges- NYT

Germany's Deutsche Bank is expected to agree to pay more than US$100 million to settle charges related to allegedly violating anti-bribery laws as it tried to win business in places like China, The New York Times reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

Deutsche Bank is expected to enter into a so-called deferred prosecution agreement in Brooklyn federal court, the report added, citing a person familiar with the matter. https://nyti.ms/2LeCNMb

