Deutsche Bank to agree to pay US$100 million over bribery charges- NYT

Germany's Deutsche Bank is expected to agree to pay more than US$100 million to settle charges related to allegedly violating anti-bribery laws as it tried to win business in places like China, The New York Times reported on Friday.

REUTERS: Germany's Deutsche Bank is expected to agree to pay more than US$100 million to settle charges related to allegedly violating anti-bribery laws as it tried to win business in places like China, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Deutsche Bank is expected to enter into a so-called deferred prosecution agreement in Brooklyn federal court, the report added, citing a person familiar with the matter. https://nyti.ms/2LeCNMb

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)