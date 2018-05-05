Deutsche Bank to shift NY headquarters from Wall Street

Deutsche Bank AG said on Friday it will move its New York headquarters from Wall Street to a location midtown.

The bank will shift to 1 Columbus Circle from 60 Wall Street, according to an internal memo to employees.

The new location will consolidate its New York presence and would reduce its commercial presence in the city by 30 percent, the bank said.

