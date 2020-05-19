Deutsche Boerse chief says plans to fulfill his term as CEO

Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said on Tuesday that he planned to complete his term at the helm of the stock exchange operator.

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said on Tuesday that he planned to complete his term at the helm of the stock exchange operator.

Weimer, speaking to shareholders, said that he would not be available to chair Deutsche Bank as long as he is in charge at Deutsche Boerse. His term lasts through 2024.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker)