Devon reports quarterly loss compared with year-ago profit

U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly loss compared with year-ago profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher expenses and a strong dollar.

Net loss attributable to the company was US$425 million, or 83 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of US$219 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to US$2.25 billion from US$2.17 billion.

