Diageo to buy Ryan Reynolds' gin through US$610 million Davos Brands deal

Diageo , the world's largest spirits maker, said on Monday it was buying Aviation American Gin, co-owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, through the acquisition of Aviation Gin and Davos Brands for up to US$610 million.

Through the deal, Diageo will also own other brands in the Davos Brands' portfolio including Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal and TYKU Sake, with Reynolds retaining an ownership interest in Aviation American Gin.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)