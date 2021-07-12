Didi confirms China app removals, sees revenue hit

China's Didi Global Inc on Monday confirmed the country's cyberspace administration notified app stores to remove the ride hailing company's 25 apps and said the move could impact its China revenue.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

