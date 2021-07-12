Didi confirms China app removals, sees revenue hit

Business

Didi confirms China app removals, sees revenue hit

China's Didi Global Inc on Monday confirmed the country's cyberspace administration notified app stores to remove the ride hailing company's 25 apps and said the move could impact its China revenue.

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi
FILE PHOTO: The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen reflected on its navigation map displayed on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: China's Didi Global Inc on Monday confirmed the country's cyberspace administration notified app stores to remove the ride hailing company's 25 apps and said the move could impact its China revenue.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark